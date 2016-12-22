Jackie L. Duvall, 67, of Brownsville passed away at 2:33 AM Dec. 21, 2016 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green

The Edmonson County native was mobile home setup and installation technician for Clayton Homes. He was a son of the late Leonard Duvall and Delphia Meredith Duvall.

Funeral will be at 11:00 AM Friday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 1-8 PM Thursday and after 9 AM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home. Prayer service will be held at 6 PM Thursday.