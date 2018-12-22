on 12/22/2018 |

Jackie Morris Gerald, age 62, of Gamaliel, KY, passed away Friday, December 21, 2018, at his residence in Gamaliel, KY.

He was born September 10, 1956 in Monroe County, KY to the late Charles Ray Gerald Sr. and Mary Inez Garmon Gerald. He married Debra Burgess Gerald who survives on January 18, 1974 in Gamaliel, KY. He was in the lumber industry and worked as a logger for many years. He also enjoyed farming and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

In addition to his wife Debra Burgess Gerald of Gamaliel, KY he is survived by two daughters, Brookie Ross and husband Joe of Alvaton, KY; Jacqueline Gerald and companion Josh Minton of Munfordville, KY; two brothers, Jimmy Ray Gerald and wife Nell of Tompkinsville, KY; Danny Gerald and wife Karen of St. Paul, IN; one sister in-law Helen Gerald of Summer Shade, KY, three grandchildren, Dylan and Abby Ross of Alvaton, KY; Justin Wayne Minton of Munfordville, KY and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother Alvis Gerald and one sister Janice Spence.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at 2:00PM at the Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Tompkinsville.

Visitation will be from 4:00PM – 8:00PM Saturday, December 22, 2018 and after 7:30AM until funeral service time Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Oak Grove Baptist Church and can be made at the funeral home.