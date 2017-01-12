on 12/01/2017 |

Jackie Ray “Fat Jack” Rich, age 53, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, November 30th, at his home after a brief illness. Jack was born in Tompkinsville, KY on December 3, 1963, a son of the late Imogene (England) Walker.

Throughout Jack’s life he worked as a Bus Driver for Monroe County Schools, at Lyon Lumber, and lately, worked as a Ferry Boat Deck Hand. He served in 623rd National Guard for 7 years. On September 30, 2014, he married Krista Botts Rich, who survives of Tompkinsville, KY.

Jack is also survived by two daughters, Jennifer Rich, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jena Jo Blankenship, of Scottsville, KY; a son, Jarred Rich, of Bowling Green, KY; and a step son, Matt Garvey, of Tompkinsville, KY, one grandson, Spence Ray Blankenship, Two brothers, Joel England and David Strode, both of Tompkinsville; three sisters, Betty Walker of Glasgow, KY, Bonnie Rich of Tompkinsville and Tamy Walker of Texas.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 3rd, 2014. Visitation is Saturday 2:00-8:00 P.M. and Sunday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is at Bethlehem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Hosparus of Bowling Green.