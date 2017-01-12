Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Jackie Ray “Fat Jack” Rich

on 12/01/2017 |

Jackie Ray “Fat Jack” Rich, age 53, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, November 30th, at his home after a brief illness. Jack was born in Tompkinsville, KY on December 3, 1963, a son of the late Imogene (England) Walker.

Throughout Jack’s life he worked as a Bus Driver for Monroe County Schools, at Lyon Lumber, and lately, worked as a Ferry Boat Deck Hand. He served in 623rd National Guard for 7 years. On September 30, 2014, he married Krista Botts Rich, who survives of Tompkinsville, KY.

Jack is also survived by two daughters, Jennifer Rich, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jena Jo Blankenship, of Scottsville, KY; a son, Jarred Rich, of Bowling Green, KY; and a step son, Matt Garvey, of Tompkinsville, KY, one grandson, Spence Ray Blankenship, Two brothers, Joel England and David Strode, both of Tompkinsville; three sisters, Betty Walker of Glasgow, KY, Bonnie Rich of Tompkinsville and Tamy Walker of Texas.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 3rd, 2014. Visitation is Saturday 2:00-8:00 P.M. and Sunday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.  Burial is at Bethlehem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Hosparus of Bowling Green.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Jackie Ray “Fat Jack” Rich”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Trina Rickard

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
50°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 12/01 10%
High 57° / Low 36°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 12/02 10%
High 61° / Low 34°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 12/03 10%
High 62° / Low 41°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.