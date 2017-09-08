Logo


JACKIE RAY PAGE

on 08/09/2017 |

Jackie Ray Page 60 of Glasgow died Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  He was born in Louisville, KY the son of William and Mary Word Page of Glasgow who survive.

In addition to his parents he is survived by a brother Jerry Lynn Page of Glasgow and a sister Jennifer Pemperton of Virginia.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, August 11th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 11am until time for the service.

