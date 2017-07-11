Logo


Jacob E. “J.E.” Cassady

11/07/2017

Jacob E. “J.E.” Cassady, age 88 of  New Grove, KY, departed this life on Saturday, November  4, 2017 at  Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.  The Edmonson County native was born on  October 11, 1929 to the late Paul Cassady and Lola Ann Doyle Cassady.  He was married to Cleota Hogan Cassady, who preceded him in death. 

J.E. was a retired  machine operator for Phillip Morris Tobacco Co.  He was a member of  New Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Parkland Masonic Lodge # 638 F&AM. 

He leaves to honor his memory— two daughters, Donna Highland (Larry) of Clarksville, IN and Sheila Stallings (Thomas)  of  Louisville, KY; one brother, Jimmy Cassady (Beatrice) of Lindseyville, KY; two sisters,  Lavenia Bledsoe and Wanda Douglas (Bill) both of New Grove, KY; six grandchildren, Travis Carter (Juanita), Troy Carter (Jess), Anthony Wilson, Crystal Caudill, Bobby Wilson and Heather McCormick (Chris); twenty-two great grandchildren and four great- great grandchildren.

Interment will be in Midway Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Tuesday,  November 7,  2017

9 am – 8 pm,  Wednesday,  November  8, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9 – 11 am, Thursday, November 9, 2017

New Grove Missionary Baptist Church

MASONIC SERVICE

7 pm, Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Thursday,  November  9, 2017

New Grove Missionary Baptist Church

