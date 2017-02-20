Jacob Murley, 24, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a graduate of Allen County Scottsville High. He is survived by his mother: Glenda Denise Murley, Scottsville, KY; His father: Keith Murley, Tompkinsville, KY; Maternal grandparents: Jackie Tracy and husband, Murl, and Charles Shockley, all of Scottsville, KY; Paternal grandmothers: Annie Murley, Scottsville, KY and Bernice Keys, Glasgow, KY; 1 brother: Joshua Smith, Scottsville, KY; 1 sister: Jessica Pipp Austin, Lakeland, FL; 1 niece: Leah Austin, Lakeland, FL. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Harvey Murley. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Harper officiating. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Special Olympics. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.