JACOB MURLEY

on 02/20/2017 |
Obituaries
Jacob Murley, 24, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a graduate of Allen County Scottsville High. 

He is survived by his mother:  Glenda Denise Murley, Scottsville, KY; 

His father:  Keith Murley, Tompkinsville, KY; 

Maternal grandparents:  Jackie Tracy and husband, Murl, and Charles Shockley, all of Scottsville, KY; 

Paternal grandmothers:  Annie Murley, Scottsville, KY and Bernice Keys, Glasgow, KY; 

1 brother:  Joshua Smith, Scottsville, KY; 

1 sister:  Jessica Pipp Austin, Lakeland, FL; 

1 niece:  Leah Austin, Lakeland, FL. 

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather:  Harvey Murley. 

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Harper officiating.  Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Special Olympics.  Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. 

