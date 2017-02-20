|Jacob Murley, 24, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a graduate of Allen County Scottsville High.
He is survived by his mother: Glenda Denise Murley, Scottsville, KY;
His father: Keith Murley, Tompkinsville, KY;
Maternal grandparents: Jackie Tracy and husband, Murl, and Charles Shockley, all of Scottsville, KY;
Paternal grandmothers: Annie Murley, Scottsville, KY and Bernice Keys, Glasgow, KY;
1 brother: Joshua Smith, Scottsville, KY;
1 sister: Jessica Pipp Austin, Lakeland, FL;
1 niece: Leah Austin, Lakeland, FL.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Harvey Murley.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Harper officiating. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Special Olympics. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.
JACOB MURLEY
on 02/20/2017 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
KENNETH DAIR CALVERT02/20/2017 - 0 Comment
-
DARREL CHAUDOIN02/20/2017 - 0 Comment
-
ADULT SOCCER – THE CONNECTORS DEFEATED JESSY NAY02/20/2017 - 0 Comment
Comments are closed.