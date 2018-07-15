Logo


Jacqueline “Jackie” Anne Russell

on 07/15/2018

Jacqueline (Jackie) Anne Russell (57) went to join her mother and father in the house of the Lord on July 14, 2018. She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky to Barbara Diane Wooten and Jackie Wooten. She was the eldest of four daughters. She raised two children, Jeremy Russell and Jennifer Clifton in a home filled with support, love, and hard work. Jackie was an LPN who touched many lives throughout her career in labor and delivery, cardiac care, and finally long-term care.  For the past nine years Jackie lived in Richmond, Ky where she had enjoyed an early retirement and spending time with her grandchildren. The time she spent with them filled her days with joy.

Jackie was proceeded in death by her mother Barbara and father Jackie. She leaves behind three sisters, Pam Ryan(Husband-Mike Ryan) (Glasgow), Angela Wooten (Glasgow) and Julie Staples(Husband Derrick Staples) (Munfordville). She also leaves behind her son Jeremy Russell (Richmond, KY) and his wife Renee, and their children Winford and Breanna, as well as her daughter Jennifer Clifton and her husband Corey and their son Connor of Huntsville, AL.

There will be small memorial service on Tuesday, July 17 from 11am-3pm, at Hatcher and Sadler Funeral Home in Glasgow, Kentucky for friends and family to show their love and support in this hard time.  The family asks for your prayers and support as they cope with this major and sudden loss.

