Jacqueline Louise Pruitt Powell

on 12/25/2018 |

Jacqueline Louise Pruitt Powell, 67, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018 at her residence. She was a daughter of Marjorie Mills Pruitt and the late Leroy Pruitt. She was a homemaker and a member of Dover Baptist Church.
Besides her mother she is survived by her husband: David Powell; one daughter: Cheri Powell Kosbiel (Thomas); two grandchildren: Casey Gasbarro (James) and Brandon Kosbiel (Jaime); four great-grandchildren: James Gasbarro, Adalyn Kosbiel, Keaton Kosbiel and Emma Kosbiel; one brother: Gary Lee Pruitt; one sister: Kathy Sue Pruitt; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Besides her father she was preceded in death by one sister: Rose Mesker.
Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

