09/10/2017

Jacquetta Bush of Bowling Green died Saturday Sept. 9, 2017 at her

residence.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Carol

Johnston Gott. She was the wife of the late Murl Bush and is preceded in

death by a grandson, Billy Peerce and granddaughter, Lynn Cottrell.

Jacquetta was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ, a teacher, bookkeeper,

dispatcher for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, epidemiologist for the

CDC, owner/operator of Bush catering and flowers.

Her survivors include her two sons, Dale Bush and Buddy Bush (Jean); six

grandchildren, Travis Bush (Jennifer), Lisa Inman, Kellie Conner (Steve),

Danielle Burris (Jeremy), Gary Peerce (Karen), Jamie Peerce (Leah); 16 great

grandchildren and five great great grandchildren, several cousins and her

little companion dog, Missy.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green

Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Wednesday

and 9 a.m.-1p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.