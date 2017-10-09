Jacquetta Bush of Bowling Green died Saturday Sept. 9, 2017 at her
residence.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Carol
Johnston Gott. She was the wife of the late Murl Bush and is preceded in
death by a grandson, Billy Peerce and granddaughter, Lynn Cottrell.
Jacquetta was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ, a teacher, bookkeeper,
dispatcher for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, epidemiologist for the
CDC, owner/operator of Bush catering and flowers.
Her survivors include her two sons, Dale Bush and Buddy Bush (Jean); six
grandchildren, Travis Bush (Jennifer), Lisa Inman, Kellie Conner (Steve),
Danielle Burris (Jeremy), Gary Peerce (Karen), Jamie Peerce (Leah); 16 great
grandchildren and five great great grandchildren, several cousins and her
little companion dog, Missy.
Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green
Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Wednesday
and 9 a.m.-1p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
