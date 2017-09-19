on 09/19/2017 |

Jaime Conan Morehead 54 of Glasgow, died Monday, September 18, 2017 at T. J. Samson Hospital. The Hardin County native is the son of Harold and Margaret Ray Morehead of Hodgenville who survive. He was self-employed in the lawn care and landscaping business and a minister and was a member of Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Morehead held a bachelor’s degree from W.K.U. and was working on his masters through Lindsey Wilson College.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife Christal Sewell Morehead; 2 sons Stephen Tyler Morehead and Jacob Andrew Morehead both of Glasgow; a granddaughter Evelyn Grace Morehead of Glasgow; 4 sisters Cheryl Canada (Steve) of Elizabethtown, Monica Flanders (Danny) of Hodgenville, Selena Humphrey of Elizabethtown and Maureen Thompson (Chris) of Hodgenville; 1 brother Wayne Morehead of Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son Luke Aaron Morehead.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, September 21st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.