on 03/03/2019 |

James A. Burden, age 77, of Bonnieville, KY, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at T.J. Sampson Hospital in Glasgow, KY. James was a member of Pond Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from General Electric Corporation and was a United States Army veteran and a long-time member of the Masons.

He was the son of the late Robert Cletus Burden and Dorothy L. Finley Burden.

James is survived by three daughters, Robbin Webb and husband Todd, Priceville, KY, Carol Hensley and husband Barry, Munfordville, KY, Lara Priddy and husband Jody, Bonnieville, KY; one son, Troy Burden and wife Renee, Monroe, KY; two brothers, Chesley Burden of Henry County and Willard Burden of Bullitt County; and four sisters, Geneva Kidd, Marie Pettijohn, Betty Cupp, and Mary Davis, all of Bullitt County. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dallas Burden, and one sister, Edith Rheams.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT on Monday, March 4, 2019, and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at Brooks Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday with Rev. Dean Saunders officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Park Cemetery, Bonnieville, KY, with military honors.