James A. “Cy” Herald, 87, of Sweeden passed away at 10:45 AM April 2, 2017 at Edmonson Center.

The Edmonson County native was a retired dozer operator and an army veteran of the Korean War. He was a son of the late Willie Herald and Mary Woosley Herald.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday at Sweeden Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.