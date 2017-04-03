Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JAMES A “CY” HERALD

on 04/03/2017 |
Obituaries

James A. “Cy” Herald, 87, of Sweeden passed away at 10:45 AM April 2, 2017 at Edmonson Center.

The Edmonson County native was a retired dozer operator and an army veteran of the Korean War. He was a son of the late Willie Herald and Mary Woosley Herald.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday at Sweeden Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are his wife, Mildred Madison Herald; a daughter, Kim Herald of Bowling Green; and several nieces and nephews.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

Randy Williams

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital