James A. Larimore, 62, of Cave City, KY, died on April 12, 2018, in Bowling Green, KY.

Mr. Larimore was a native of Louisville, KY and the son of the late James and Ruby Larimore. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and an employee of Dart Corporation.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Rice Larimore of Cave City, KY; one son, Trevent Hayes of Glasgow, KY; stepson, Hezzick Doyle (Tracey) of Alabama; step daughters, Demetria Johnson (Demetrice) of Augusta, GA and Raisha “Rudy” Brents of Bowling Green, KY; brothers-in-law, Billy Rice (Bonnie) of Cincinnati, OH, Rayvond Rice (Dolly) of DeSoto, TX; Dan Rice (Michelle) of Louisville, KY, Maurice Rice (Joyce) of Horse Cave, KY, Anthony Rice of Cave City, KY and Tony Rice of Horse Cave, KY; sisters Barbara Shepherd (Dave) of LeGrande, KY; sister-in-law, Marguerite Rice of Horse Cave, KY; special friends, Twana Hayes, Krissie Britt and Chris Templeman and a host of neices, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 19,2018 at Friendship Baptist Church in Horse Cave, KY with Rev. Michael Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Houk Cemetery in Metacalfe County, KY.

Visitation will be from 4:00- 8:00 pm on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Friendship Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.