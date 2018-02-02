Logo


JAMES A MEEKS

on 02/02/2018

James A. Meeks, 80 of Bowling Green died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab.  The Warren County native was the son of the late Roy and Enna Craighead Meeks, husband of the late Janice Faye Marion Meeks and is preceded in death by one sister, Sylvia Russell.

He was an elder of Oakland Christian Church , a painter for Warren County Board of Education and Western Kentucky University and a U S Army Veteran.

His survivors include two daughters, Elissia Gail Palmer (Lemuel) and Shelby Carol Cobb (Rick); two grandchildren, J.W. Henson and Brock Wiltshire (Danielle); one great grandchild, Emma Henson; one sister, Linda Hopper and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 12 noon Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation 12-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

