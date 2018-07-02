Logo


JAMES ALBERT KING, JR

on 02/07/2018 |

James Albert King, Jr., age 79, of Hopkinsville, KY formerly of Hart County, passed away Monday, February 5, 2018, at Caldwell Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver for Amerigas.

He was the son of the late James Albert King Sr. and the late Rosa Long King and husband of the late Anna Mae King.

He is survived by one son, David King and girlfriend Leslie Noisworthy, Hopkinsville, KY. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother Charles King.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM CT, Friday, February 9, 2018  and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, February 10, 2018.  Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Routt officiating. Interment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.

