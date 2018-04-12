JAMES ALBERT SHELTON AND MATTIE SUE SHELTON

on 12/04/2018 |

James Albert Shelton, born on August 17, 1934, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Hugh and Ottie McKinney Shelton and his brother and wife: Otas and Janeida Shelton. He is survived by a sister: Helena Winkler (Kenneth) and a brother: Dale Shelton (Gail).

Mattie Sue Shelton, born on July 21, 1933, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 26, 2018, at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her husband; James; her father and mother: Robert and Christine Whitaker Marshall; her sister and husband: Dorothy and Paul Parsons, and brother and wife: Carl and Opal Marshall. She is survived by a sister: Linda Marshall Smith.

James and Sue together, go to be with their daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Charles Miracle; son-in-law: Oscar “Dudy” New and longtime friend: Larry Norrid all who preceded them in death.

James retired from General Electric in Louisville. He was an avid fisherman, loved to play cards and was a 50+ year member of the Swigert-Middletown Lodge No. 218, F.& A.M. in Louisville, KY. Mattie Sue was a housewife who loved to garden and sew. Formerly of Taylorsville, Kentucky, following his retirement, they moved to Edmonson County, Kentucky where they resided at Nolin Lake. They were members of The Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church in Brownsville, Kentucky.

Left to cherish their memories are their children: James Robert Shelton (Carlotta), Rejenia Sue Dreesen (Jim) and Karen Lee Shelton; their grandchildren: Chris Miracle (Becky), Steven Shelton (Amie), Priscilla Davis (LaMar) and Mark “Gabe” New (Jessica); their great-grandchildren: Haley New, Breona Shelton, J.C. Miracle, Abbie Miracle, Kendryck Davis, Autumn New, Alex New, Allee Miracle, Keilee Davis and Jacob New; their longtime friend: Pat Norrid as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Joint Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 8, 2018 at The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home 328 West Main Street, Richmond, KY with Rev. James Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in The Richmond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 1:30 PM Saturday at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, Richmond, KY. Masonic Rites for James Shelton will be observed at 1:30 PM prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Blue Grass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.