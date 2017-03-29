James Allen Arnett, 73, of Moss, TN formerly of Monroe County, passed away Tuesday, March 28 at his home.

He was born March 16, 1944 in Monroe County, KY to the late William Eford Arnett and Delcie Ree Smith Arnett. He was a sound engineer for Bluegrass Music and a member of Meshack Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He was united in marriage on December 31, 1966 to the former Janell Moore.

He is survived by his wife: Janell Arnett of Moss, two daughters: Sandy Bybee and husband Jeff, Lisa Jai Arnett Gore and husband Ben all of Tompkinsville, two brothers: David Arnett of Hermitage Springs, Steve Arnett of Tompkinsville, three sisters: Janice McLerran and Nelda McLerran both of Moss, Glenda Watson of Pea Ridge Community, four grandchildren: Garrett Emberton, Tristan Arnett, Keelan Arnett and Kinsley Arnett.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son: James Waylon Arnett, one brother: Wade Arnett and one sister: Brenda Arnett.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 31 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Old Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday and after 7:30 AM on Friday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Old Mt. Hermon Cemetery.