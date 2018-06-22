on 06/22/2018 |

James Andrew Hendrix, 32, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, June 22nd, at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, KY. He was born in Glasgow, KY on August 11, 1985, son of Yvonne (Hasch) Fields and James V. Hendrix.

He is survived by, mother & step-father, Yvonne & Lonnie Fields of Tompkinsville & father & step-mother, James & Vicky Hendrix of Chattanooga, TN, sister, Bethany Hendrix, of Tompkinsville, KY; half brother, David Williams, of Louisville, KY. 2 nieces, Ellen Williams & Makenzy Hendrix & 3 nephews, Axel & Bryalon Roach & Nick Williams.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home Tompkinsville, at 2 PM on Sunday, June 24th, with Brother Darrell Bartley officiating. Interment at Monroe County Memorial Lawn Tompkinsville, KY. Visitation, Saturday, 5-8 PM and Sunday, after 6 AM until service time at 2 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville.

Donations are suggested to, Monroe County Backpack Program.

