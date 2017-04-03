James Arnold Deckard, 77, of Tompkinsville, passed away Monday, April 3 at The Hospice House in Bowling Green.
He was born January 3, 1940 in Monroe County, KY to the late Levy Deckard and Lucy Cook Deckard. He was a retired insurance salesman, co- owner of Deckard’s Florist and a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ. He was united in marriage on April 4, 1964 to Edna Jackson Deckard who preceded him in death on December 30, 2015..He is survived by one son: Jim Deckard and wife Mandy, two grandsons: Henry and Levy Deckard all of Lexington.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, April 5 at 11:00 AM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday and after 7:30 AM on Wednesday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.