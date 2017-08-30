on 08/30/2017 |

James Arthur Gumm age 73 of Edmonton died Tuesday August 29, 2017 at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was the son of the late Wood Bowling and Irene Adams Gumm.

James was a retired truck driver for the Ashland Chemical Company, member of Teamsters Local 89 and a member of the Fairdale United Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Jewell Gumm of Edmonton, two sons Jeremy Gumm of Shepherdsville, Jason Gumm of Brandenburg, and one daughter Janell Smith of Edmonton. Also surviving one brother Micky Gumm of California, two sisters Connie Redford of Horse Cave and Joyce Goodlett of Louisville. Nine grandchildren Austin Gumm, Loria Harrell, Joshua Gumm, Alexis Gumm, Hunter Smith, Lucy Gumm, Jayden Gumm, Jaxon Gumm, Jameson Gumm, two great grandchildren Brently Gumm-Batey, and Chance Gumm-Batey.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Bragg Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.