James Benton Greer, 73, of Hardyville, KY passed away Friday, March 3rd, at Monroe County Medical Center, in Tompkinsville, KY.

James was born in Moss, TN on October 19, 1943, a son of the late Queenie Ethel (Long) and Thomas Benton Greer. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Ethel Mae Hill and Laura Elizabeth Hutchinson, and one brother, Harvey Michael Greer.

James is also survived by two sisters, Shirley Chandler, of Tompkinsville, KY; Mary Sluder, of Indianapolis, IN. three brothers, Ricky Greer, of Hardyville, KY; Danny Greer, of Hardvyille, KY; Johnny Thomas Greer, of Greensburg, KY.

Graveside Services will be held at 3:30 P.M. on Friday, March 3rd, 2017, at Beautiful Home Cemetery.

Yokley Trible Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.