on 09/21/2017 |

James “Bob” Garrett, age 83, of Glasgow passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 in Bowling Green. He was born in Nortonville, KY to the late Luther Robert Garrett and the late Bertie Bell Yonts Garrett. Bob was married to Patricia Rose Garrett, who survives.

He was a cattle farmer, a mechanic and body shop manager for Crown Buick and a member of the Barren County Cattlemans’ Association.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Robert William Garrett of Chicago, IL and Mark Allen Garrett (Alicia) of Manteno, IL; one grandson, Mitchell Garrett of Chicago, IL; one brother, Luther “Junior” Garrett (Carol) of Hickory Hills, IL; three sisters, Pauline Lufkin of Idaho, Joyce Hendrix of Palos Hill, IL, Betty Wooten (Ray) of Park City and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lorraine Madsen and Lois Wells.

Internment will be in Woodland Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

3-8 pm, Friday, September 22, 2017

9-11 am, Saturday, September 23, 2012

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, September 23, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel