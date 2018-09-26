Logo


JAMES “BUD” ROBERT BROWN

on 09/26/2018

James “Bud” Robert Brown, age 77, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018, at the Sycamore Heights Nursing Facility in Louisville.  He was a retired mechanic and member of Allen Seminary Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Elmo Brown and Elizabeth Sims.  He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Garnett of Louisville; a son, Vince Brown and wife Gracie of Glasgow; and a sister, Florence Bradley of Glasgow.  He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Stella Louise Bradley Brown; a daughter, Cammilia Brown; three sisters, Betty Perry, Mattie Reed, and Geneva Stewart; two brothers, John Milton Brown and William Brown; and one grandson, Quincy Brown; four half-sisters, Edna Earl Brashear, Alberta Brown Rice, Mattie R. Brown Thornton, and Maryella Brown Waller; and three half-brothers, Winford Brown, George T. Brown, and Willy R. Brown.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, September 29, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Allen Seminary Baptist Church in Hardyville, KY.  The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. CT Saturday at Allen Seminary Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Stewart and Rev. Stanford Dixon officiating.  Interment will be at the Allen Seminary Cemetery.  Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, is in charge of arrangements.

