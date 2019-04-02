on 02/04/2019 |

James Carmon “Tubby” Killmon, 79, of Summer Shade, KY passed away Saturday, February 2nd, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Tubby was born at Kettle Creek in Cumberland County, KY on July 15, 1939, a son of the late Bertha Fowler Short and James Oliver Killmon .

He was a auctioneer and attended Bethlehem Methodist Church.

Tubby is survived by a daughter, and son-in-law, Kim and Kerry Headrick, of Mt. Herman, KY; companion, Lisa Jobe, of Summer Shade, KY; three grandchildren, Courtney Taylor, and husband, David; Chelsea Coffelt, and husband, Brock, and Cassie Headrick; and was expecting his first great grandchild, Braelyn Coffelt.

Tubby is is also survived by a brother, Elmer Killmon, of Indianapolis, IN; a half sister, Robbie Harrison, of Indianapolis, IN. Special brother-in-law, Mike Rhoten, special niece, Tina King and two special nephews, Ray and Jay Desser.

He is preceded in death by two half brothers, Limon and Odell Poindexter and a half sister, Bonnie Jobe.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019.

Visitation is Tuesday 4:30-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday 6:00 – 11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Union #2 Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Kosair Children’s Hospital.