James Cecil Crumpton 89, departed this life February 28, 2017, at Greenview hospital in Bowling Green, KY. He was born February 26, 1928 at Bon Ayr to the late Bryant Crumpton and Ruby Keith Crumpton. He had worked at Kentucky Pants was a farmer, avid fox hunter and helped his wife deliverer the Daily News. He was a member of Lawrence Chapel Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years Loretta Littrell Hawks Crumpton; one daughter: Cynthia Stebbins (Tom Payne); step daughter: Karen Jo Dickerson of Shepherdsville; five grandchildren: Randy Stebbins (Annie), who he raised as his own, Tiffany Jo Payne, Natasha Payne, Natalie Payne all of Smith Grove; Tony Crumpton of Richmond, IN; five step grandchildren: Steve Dickerson, Jeremy Dickerson, Jennifer Cox (Jason) all of Shepherdsville and Amanda Porter (Bryan) of Taylorsville: Dakota Hawks of Bowling Green; six great grandchildren and eight step great grandchildren; one brother: William Crumpton (Shirley) of Cave City; one niece and several nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son: Gary Crumpton; step-son: Ronnie Hawks; sister: Lena Oliver; brother: Garnett Crumpton; son-in-law: Stanley Dickerson.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 5, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.