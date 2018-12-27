Logo


JAMES CHRIS CHAPMAN

on 12/27/2018

James Chris Chapman, age 78, of Tompkinsville, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at his residence in Tompkinsville, KY.

He was born January 14, 1940 in Monroe County, KY to the late Hubert Chapman and Irene Miller Chapman.  He married Phyllis Dean Gee Chapman who survives in 1969 in Monroe County, KY. He was a foreman and retired from SKF Industries. He attended Skaggs Creek Missionary Baptist Church and was a loving husband, father, grandfather.

In addition to his wife Phyllis Dean Gee Chapman of Tompkinsville, Ky he is survived by three daughters; Teresa Emmert and husband Joey, Angela Petett and husband John, Jamie Smith and husband Neal all of Tompkinsville, KY.  One brother Robert Chapman and wife Barbara of Rockbridge, KY; one sister Effi Hume and husband Rudolph of Tompkinsville, KY eight grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

 In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one sister Bernadean Clark.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday December 28, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Terry Jackson will officiate the funeral . Burial to follow in the Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

 Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday, December 27, 2018 and after 7:30 AM until funeral service time at 1:00 PM Friday, December 28, 2018.

 Memorial contributions are suggested to the Skaggs Creek Cemetery and can be made at the funeral home.

