JAMES CLIFTON “J.C.” PUCKETT

on 07/30/2017 |

James Clifton “J.C.” Puckett, age 86 of Horse Cave passed away at 8:16pm Saturday, July 29 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital.  He was born in the Logsdon Valley Community of Hart County on September 21, 1930.

J.C. was a son of the late Theodore & Katherine Puckett.  He was a retired employee of Louisville Bedding in Munfordville and most recently was an employee of the Hart County Jail.  J.C. was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict and a member of the Wilkerson Temple Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by two sisters Margie Lasley & Lou Vincent and by four brothers Franklin, Austin. Glenuel & Dwayne Puckett.

He is survived by his wife Margo

One son Gary Puckett & wife Tina of Munfordville

One daughter Debbie Tinsley & hus. Larry of Glasgow

One step-son Dennis Price of Horse Cave

One step-daughter Cecilia Jones & hus. Earl of Florida

One sister Lavon Davidson & hus. Ralph of Bowling Green

Three grandchildren Clarissa, Emily & Austin

Two great-grandchildren Caraline & Jackson

Six step-grandchildren Field, Paige, Logan, Brian, Ben, Connor

Six step-great-grandchildren Camden, Grason, Preson, Layla, Lincoln & Bobby

Funeral services for J.C. Puckett will be 1pm Wednesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Cemetery, with military honors provided by the DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 10am -9pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home until time for services.  The family request that memorial donations be made to the Hart County Back-Pack Program, the donations may be left at the funeral home.

