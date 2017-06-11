Logo


JAMES D GREEN

on 11/06/2017

James D. Green, 89, of Glasgow, died Sunday November 5, 2017 at the NHC Healthcare Facility. He was born in Barren County the son of the late Clarence Green and Emma Loraine Doty Green. Mr. Green was a farmer and retired from the Glasgow Electric Motor Shop after 25 years. He was a member of the Hanging Fork Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include 6 daughters, Sue Morgan (Freddy), Michelle Garmon, Phyllis Stephens (Jimmy), Doris Staples (James), Jean Bunch (Darrell) all of Glasgow and Dottie Lake (Greg) of Bowling Green; 1 son Robbie Green (Susan) of Glasgow; 8 grandchildren Karen Lake, Craig Lake, Steve Bunch (Michelle), Samantha Dennis (Adam), Brittany Morgan, Kasey Myers (Stuart), Tyler Garmon and Ashley Garmon; 3 great grandchildren Hunter Bunch, Carmyn Lake and Zoe Taylor; 2 brothers Bryant Green (Brenda) and Jerry D. Green (Marcella) both of Glasgow; 1 sister Jean Gentry of Shepherdsville; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Haynes Green; 3 brothers Marshall, Forester and Carl Green; 4 sisters Nell Hawks, Marie Swift, Ada Hatfield and Marlin Ann Green.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Henderson Cemetery at Finney. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until 8:00pm Tuesday at the funeral home

