JAMES DAVID HAGAN

on 04/02/2018 |

James David Hagan, 57, of Tompkinsville passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville.

He was born May 23, 1960 in Tompkinsville to Arlene Cloyd Dowing and the late Charles Hagan. He was a lineman foreman for Tri County Electric for 27 years and a member of Sulphur Ridge Church of Christ. He was united in marriage on July 20, 1985 to Sherry Sprowls Hagan who preceded him in death on September 6, 2017.

He is survived by his mother: Arlene Downing of Tompkinsville, three daughters: Amber Pitcock and husband Chris, Hannah Wheeler and husband Cory and Haley Hagan all of Tompkinsville, one brother: Kenny Hagan of Tompkinsville, one sister: Felisea Hagan of Bowling Green, one grandson: John Luke Pitcock and awaiting the birth of Gannon Wheeler.

In addition to his father and wife he was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Emma Grace Pitcock.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, April 4 at 1:00 PM at strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 3 and after 7:30 AM on Wednesday.

Memorials are suggested to Hosparus Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave. Ste. B, Bowling Green, KY 42103.

