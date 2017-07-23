Logo


James Dehart

on 07/23/2017 |

James Dehart, age 88, of Cave City, KY passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017 in Hart County. He was born July 7, 1928 in Edmonson County, KY to the late Elijah and Lucy Sexton Dehart and was married to Ruth Hampton Strode Dehart whom survives.

He was a former truck driver for Creek Trucking Co. and an Air Force Veteran.

Besides his wife he leaves to honor his memory, one stepson, Bobby Strode of Cave City; one step daughter, Linda Bunch ( Larry) of Glasgow; one sister, Dovie Lee Stewart of Brownsville; four step grandchildren and eight step great grandchildren.

No visitation or services have been scheduled.

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.