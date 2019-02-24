Logo


JAMES DEPP “JIMMIE” PENNINGTON

on 02/24/2019 |

James Depp “Jimmie” Pennington age 84 of Center passed away Saturday,
February 23, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was the
son of the late Clifton and Lovie Matney Pennington. Jimmie was a farmer and a
member of the Center Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 27 th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Asbury-Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday  and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.

He is survived by two sons. Darrell (Sharon) Pennington and Marty (Shauna) Pennington all of Center. One  daughter Brenda (Sammy) Norris of Center. One brother Carl Reed Pennington also of Center. A brother in law Lovell Richardson of Louisville. Five grandchildren. Melissa (Travis) Garrett, Alex Pennington, Austin Pennington,
Nick Pennington and Dyllan Norris.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Richardson Pennington, a brother Ray Morris Pennington, a sister in law Francis Richardson and a nephew Wayne Pennington

