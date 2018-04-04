Logo


JAMES DOUGLAS ISENBERG

on 04/04/2018 |

James Douglas Isenberg passed away April 3, 2018, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.  He was born April 24, 1938, in Smiths Grove, KY, to Samuel Dewey and Emma Katherine Miller Isenberg.  The third of four children, he grew up in Horse Cave, KY, and graduated from Caverna High School in 1955.  As a young boy, he earned pocket money by delivering newspapers.

He married the former Maude Traylor on September 20, 1958, and they enjoyed almost 60 years together.  Other family members who survive include a son, Samuel Barrett “Barry” Isenberg, a daughter, Ellen Gates Isenberg Bunch (Jeff), three granddaughters, Trista Isenberg Adwell (Brian), Chasey Isenberg Vincent (Jonathan), Emma  Katherine “Katie” Bunch, a grandson, Lucas Samuel Bunch,  step grandson, Tyler Russell, and  great grandchildren, Leah and Isaiah Adwell , Rhealynn and  Kimber Danielle Vincent, and step great grandson, Jamesson Russell.   Also surviving are a brother, Robert Samuel Isenberg (Patricia) and several nieces and a nephew.  Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two sisters, Barbara Jean Isenberg Jones (Billy Clark), and Melba Joy Isenberg.

He attended Western Kentucky University, was a member of the WKU Advisory Board, and taught Real Estate Investment there.  A long time real estate broker, appraiser, builder, land developer and property manager, he achieved the status of Realtor Emeritus, the highest level of honor presented by the National Association of Realtors.  And he was presented the Half Century Award by the Kentucky Real Estate Commission in appreciation of fifty years of Real Estate Service in 2016.  He endeared himself to a wide circle of acquaintances since moving to Glasgow and devoted a lifetime of service to the community he embraced, loved, and called home.

He was a member of the Glasgow City Council, working untiringly and serving faithfully with the courage of his convictions for a combined total of fifteen years, where he served a three-year term on the BRADD Crime Council.  A Paul Harris Fellow, he was a forty-year member of the Glasgow Rotary Club, where he maintained over thirty-one years of perfect attendance.

He was an active member of First United Methodist Church and was past president of both the Glasgow Jaycees and the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce.  He was a former chairman of the Glasgow-Barren County Industrial Development Committee and chairman of the Highway initiative, being instrumental in re-naming a portion of 31-W from Cave City to Horse Cave the Ralph Dorsey Highway.  He also was a member of the Board of Directors of the Horse Cave Theatre for five years after its inception.

He was very patriotic and served his country thirteen years in the Kentucky National Guard.  He was one of a group of eight men who were named “outstanding citizens of the year” by the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce for their efforts in establishing Barren County’s Veterans’ Wall of Honor and served five years on the Selective Service Board.  In 2011, he was honored to escort a World War II Veteran to our Nation’s capital to visit the WWII Memorial as part of the Honor Flight Network sponsored by Farmers Rural Electric Coop Corp.  He was an avid pool player and also loved the game of checkers, serving as Committee Chair when the Chamber of Commerce hosted the World Checkers Tournament a few years ago.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Friday from 1:30pm-8:00pm at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:00am until time for the service at the First United Methodist Church.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund or the Tom McKay Center, 329 S Third Street, Bardstown, KY 40004.

