James Douglas Isenberg 79 of Glasgow died Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements for James Douglas Isenberg are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.
JAMES DOUGLAS ISENBERG
on 04/03/2018 |
