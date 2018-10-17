Logo


JAMES DOWE DUNN

on 10/17/2018

James Dowe Dunn, 75,of Bowling Green, died Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at the Medical Center.  The Warren County native was a son of the late Arthur Dowe and Bertrice Howell Dunn and husband of the late Elzia Ethel Cowles Dunn.

He was preceded in death by two great grandchildren, Olivia and Luke King, one brother, Wayne Dunn and one sister, Pat Rector Dowe.

He was owner of Alpest Chemical and Dunn-Bowen Orchard, and he was also a farmer. He was a member of Lewis Chapel Methodist Church.

His survivors include two daughters, Renita Dunn and Rita Bowles (Jimmy); three grandsons, Chris Bowen, James Bowles and Steven Bowles (Kim); four great grandchildren, Colby and Lacey Bowen, Lyndsie King and Emily Bowles; one great great grandchild Aubree Morgan; two sisters, Shirley Arnold (Rex) and Nell Borders (Loid); one brother Joe Dunn (Carol), several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel, with burial in Otter Gap Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.  In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Humane Society.

