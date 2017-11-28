Logo


James Driscoll Ausenbaugh

on 11/28/2017 |

James Driscoll Ausenbaugh 90 of Scottsville passed away Monday at his home.  He taught at WKU and was a member of the Scottsville Baptist Church. He was born December 17, 1926 to the late Archie Chester Ausenbaugh and Carna Mae Franklin Ausenbaugh.

He is survived by his wife, Lula Faye Tuson Ausenbaugh; four daughters, Jeannie McNatt and husband Dennis of Louisville, Susan Barnett and husband Wayne of Lagrange, Kathy Fleming and husband John of Louisville and Sally Harper and husband Dennis of Scottsville; one sister, Janet Swilly of Dalton, Georgia.  Nine grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren also surviving.  Funeral services for James Driscoll Ausenbaugh will be held at 10AM Thursday at the Harwood and Strode Funeral Home with burial in the Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation after 1PM Wednesday and after 7:30AM Thursday.  Memorials are suggested to Hosparus or Alzheimer’s Association and may be made at the funeral home.

