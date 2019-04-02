on 02/04/2019 |

Mr. James ‘Dwight’ London of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of Julie Marie Whitlock of Glasgow and the late Mitchell London, was born on Friday, January 22, 1960 in Campbellsville, Kentucky and passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 at his home. He was 59 years and 9 days of age. He had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a farmer.

He united in marriage to Carolyn Jean Pierce-London who also passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019. To this union was born a son: Jasper Dewayne London who also passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Besides his mother, Dwight was survived by his mother-in-law: Marie Skaggs Pierce of Greensburg; a granddaughter: Sydney Marie London of Greensburg; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Deston and Anita London of Ohio County, and Daniel and Deena London of Elizabethtown; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Junior and Valerie Pierce, Joyce and Stevie Ervin, Connie and Jimmy Hutson, and Larry and Lisa Pierce all of Greensburg; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mr. London was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: James and Starlot Pierce.

The funeral services for Dwight London will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Central Time, Monday, February 4, 2019 at the House of Prayer in Edmonton with burial to follow in the Pierce Community Cemetery. Bro. Phil Lowry officiating. Visitation is requested from 2 P.M. until 8 P.M., Central Time, Sunday at the Cowherd and Parrott, from 7 A.M. until 9 A.M., Monday at the funeral home and after 10 A.M., Monday at the House of Prayer until time of the funeral service.

The family has asked that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the funeral expenses, The House of Prayer or Sydney London College Fund which can be made at the funeral home.