07/31/2017

James E. Johnson, 73, of Brownsville passed away Sunday July 30, 2017 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a shipping supervisor for Weyerhauser and Plastipak. He was the son of the late Haskell “Hack” Johnson and Elizabeth Vincent Johnson and the husband of the late Linda Fay Massey Johnson. He was preceded in death by a sister, Charlene Woodcock.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday at Brownsville General Baptist Church, where he was a member and deacon, with burial to follow in Brownsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-9 PM Tuesday and after 9 AM Wednesday at the church. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are a daughter, Brenda Johnson of Brownsville; a son, Jamie Johnson (Cammie) of Millerstown; three grandchildren, Chandler Johnson, Garon Johnson and Elliana Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.