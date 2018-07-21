on 07/21/2018 |

James E Null, age 78 of Glasgow died Friday at the Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care in Scottsville. He was a retired truck driver.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Millie; son, Jamie Null and wife Laurie of Glasgow; his grandchildren, Jamie Michelle Francis and husband Matt and Tommy Lee Null; extended family, Ron and Shayne Vaughn of Florida, Mary and Will Groce, David Lee Groce and many friends.

Funeral Services will be 1PM Monday at the A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home with visitation from 2PM utnil 8PM tomorrow and Monday morning until time for services. A private burial will be later.