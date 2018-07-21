Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

James E Null

on 07/21/2018 |

James E Null, age 78 of Glasgow died Friday at the Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care in Scottsville. He was a retired truck driver.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Millie; son, Jamie Null and wife Laurie of Glasgow; his grandchildren, Jamie Michelle Francis and husband Matt and Tommy Lee Null; extended family, Ron and Shayne Vaughn of Florida, Mary and Will Groce, David Lee Groce and many friends.

Funeral Services will be 1PM Monday at the A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home with visitation from 2PM utnil 8PM tomorrow and Monday morning until time for services. A private burial will be later.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “James E Null”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

SYDNEY ROBERTSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/21 20%
High 83° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Sunday 07/22 80%
High 77° / Low 66°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Monday 07/23 80%
High 80° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.