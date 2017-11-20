Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JAMES EAGLE LEE JR.

on 11/20/2017 |

James Eagle Lee, Jr., 54, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, November 19th, at his home. James was born in Indianapolis,Ind. on February 11, 1963, a son of the late Edna Marie (Kruger) and James Eagle Lee.

James is survived by three sisters, Janice Rhoton, Lynn Lee, and Kelly Whitlow; two brothers, Robert A. Lee and Mark Lee, all of Tompkinsville, KY.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at Harlans Cross Roads Cemetery on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at 1:00 P.M.

Donations are requested for funeral expenses. Arrangements by Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JAMES EAGLE LEE JR.”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

James Denton

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
46°
Clear
Clear
Monday 11/20 10%
High 51° / Low 37°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 11/21 10%
High 58° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 11/22 10%
High 44° / Low 27°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.