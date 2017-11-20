on 11/20/2017 |

James Eagle Lee, Jr., 54, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, November 19th, at his home. James was born in Indianapolis,Ind. on February 11, 1963, a son of the late Edna Marie (Kruger) and James Eagle Lee.

James is survived by three sisters, Janice Rhoton, Lynn Lee, and Kelly Whitlow; two brothers, Robert A. Lee and Mark Lee, all of Tompkinsville, KY.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at Harlans Cross Roads Cemetery on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at 1:00 P.M.

Donations are requested for funeral expenses. Arrangements by Yokley Trible Funeral Home.