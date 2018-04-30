Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JAMES EARL WOOTEN

on 04/30/2018 |

James Earl Wooten 76, of Glasgow, died Saturday April 28, 2018 at T. J. Samson Hospital. Born in Glasgow the was the son of the late Roger and Martha Elizabeth Compton Wooten. He retired after 30 years from Scotty’s Contracting & Stone and was a member of Glasgow Faith Church.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Jackson Wooten; 2 daughters Martha Busey and Pamela Nichols (Frank); a son Shane Reece all of Glasgow and 4 sisters Anna Doolin, Myrtle Shirley (Howard), Wanda Brown and Doris York all of Glasgow; 12 Grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and his loving pet dog Laci Mae Wooten.

He was preceded in death by 1 daughter Donnie Mae Norris; 4 brothers George, Richard, Virgil and Henry Wooten and 3 sisters Martha, Rosie and Catherine; a brother-in-law Roger Morgan, a sister-in-law Hettie Jane Morgan and a niece Mary Ann Morgan.

Funeral services will be 2pm Wednesday, May 2nd at Glasgow Faith Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Glasgow Faith Church Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning from 9am until time for services. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JAMES EARL WOOTEN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JAN GROCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
45°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 05/01 0%
High 79° / Low 58°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 05/02 20%
High 82° / Low 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 05/03 10%
High 84° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Tue 01

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 03

Chair Yoga Sessions

May 3 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 12

Annual Garden and Potpourri Event

May 12 @ 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.