on 04/30/2018 |

James Earl Wooten 76, of Glasgow, died Saturday April 28, 2018 at T. J. Samson Hospital. Born in Glasgow the was the son of the late Roger and Martha Elizabeth Compton Wooten. He retired after 30 years from Scotty’s Contracting & Stone and was a member of Glasgow Faith Church.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Jackson Wooten; 2 daughters Martha Busey and Pamela Nichols (Frank); a son Shane Reece all of Glasgow and 4 sisters Anna Doolin, Myrtle Shirley (Howard), Wanda Brown and Doris York all of Glasgow; 12 Grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and his loving pet dog Laci Mae Wooten.

He was preceded in death by 1 daughter Donnie Mae Norris; 4 brothers George, Richard, Virgil and Henry Wooten and 3 sisters Martha, Rosie and Catherine; a brother-in-law Roger Morgan, a sister-in-law Hettie Jane Morgan and a niece Mary Ann Morgan.

Funeral services will be 2pm Wednesday, May 2nd at Glasgow Faith Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Glasgow Faith Church Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning from 9am until time for services. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.