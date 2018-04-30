Logo


JAMES EARL WOOTEN

on 04/30/2018 |

James Earl Wooten 76 of Glasgow died Saturday at the T J Samson Community Hospital.  Funeral arrangements for James Earl Wooten are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.

