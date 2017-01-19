James Edward “J.E.” Finley, 77, of the Hestand Community passed away Wednesday, January 18th, at Monroe County Medical Center. He was a member of Athens Baptist Church. J.E. was born in Monroe County, KY on October 16, 1939, a son of the late Estelle (Shaw) and Oak Finley.

J.E. is survived by a daughter, Angie Speed, of Indianapolis, IN; four sisters, Brenda Finley, Runelle Crawford, Linda White, and, Nanette Finley; three brothers, Jim Finley, Jerry Finley, and Charlie Finley. Four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren also survive.

He is also preceded in death by one brother, Roy Finley; two sisters, Nancy Strode and Sara Simmons, and one grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home on Saturday at 11:00 A.M.. Visitation is Friday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Saturday 6:00 – 11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Mt. Poland Cemetery.