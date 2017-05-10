on 10/05/2017 |

James “Emmitt” Thornton, age 84, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was retired from Kentucky State Hwy. Dept. and was a member of Woodsonville Baptist Church and Woodsonville Brotherhood.

He was the son of the late James Thornton and the late Annie Ford Thornton and husband of the late Verda Rice Thornton.

He is survived by one daughter, Elis Mitchell and husband Stephen, Glasgow, KY; two sons, Gary Thornton and special friend Pam Alexander, Munfordville, KY, Don Rice and wife Leah, Louisville, KY; one sister, Patsy Ann Richardson, Horse Cave, KY; one brother, Allen Thornton, Louisville, KY; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Thornton; sister, Patsy Jean Ford; 3 brothers, Bud Thornton, James Coates, Bobby Ray Thornton.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Woodsonville Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Woodsonville Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Rowlett and Rev. K.T. Ford officiating. Interment will be at Woodsonville Memorial Gardens, Munfordville, KY.