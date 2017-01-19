James England, age 27 of Horse Cave, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017. He was a native of Hart County and he tinkered with lawnmowers. He had a big heart and a kind soul.

He was preceded in death by, parents Curtis and Connie Franklin England, maternal grandparents, Orville and Maydell Franklin and his paternal grandparents, Curt and Clora England.

He is survived by his son, Dakota Bryant of Horse Cave, a sister Debbie Spencer (Sidney) of Horse Cave, one niece, Brooke Spencer and one nephew, Ryan Spencer. Several aunts, uncles and a host of friends. Special friends, Chris and Michelle Spencer, and Melvin Philpott.

Cremation has been chosen by the family, services will be at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave.