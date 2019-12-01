on 01/12/2019 |

James Evans Arms, age 32, of Park City, KY, died Thursday in Park City. The Barren County native was the son of James Robert Arms of Park City and Pam Scott of Bon Ayr.

James worked for Arms Masonry and attended Caveland Baptist Church.

Besides his parents he leaves to honor his memory— two sons, Tymber Arms of Park City and Cayden Arms of Bowling Green; one daughter, Aliyah Arms of Bowling Green; one brother, Cody Scott of Bon Ayr; three sisters, Megan Green of Fountain Run, Shawnna Jamison of Cave City and Madison Arms of Park City; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Jane Boatman of Marry Oaks; former step-father, David Scott; several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. James was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Tezzie and Vennia Arms; two uncles, Ed and Junior Arms.

Service for James Arms will be at 11 am Wednesday at Patton’s Park City Chapel, Interment in the Evergren Cemetery. Visitation begins at 2pm Tuesday afternoon

Memorial contributions can be made to: James Evans Arms Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 35, Park City, KY 42160.