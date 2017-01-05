James Follis Staples, age 85 of Glasgow, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at his home. The Glasgow native was born August 5, 1931 to Henry T. and Minnie M. Staples. He was an army veteran of the Korean Conflict attaining the rank of Master Sergeant prior to his discharge.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Staples; his children: Vicki Lowe and her husband David, and Steven F. Staples and his wife Becky; his two cherished grandchildren: Taylor Staples and Tyler Clark; a brother Milburn Staples and a sister Bess Riddle; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Ellison Staples, Leroy Staples, and David Staples; three sisters: Mary Lois Perkins, Madell Bagby, and Peggy Polson.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and continue Sunday morning at the funeral home.