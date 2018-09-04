on 04/09/2018 |

James Franklin “Frank” Steenbergen, 78, died on April 7, 2018 at his home in Lucas, KY. He was born May 11, 1939 in Lucas, KY, the son of the late Jesse Franklin Steenbergen and Mattye Hazel Britt Steenbergen. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Eric Franklin Steenbergen.

Frank graduated from Austin Tracy High School in 1957, receiving his A.A. from Lindsay Wilson in 1959, his B.S. from Western Kentucky University in 1961 and his Ph.D. from Indiana University in Microbiology where he began his career in research, teaching and publishing in microbial physiology, which included two years at Oregon State University and 24 years a professor at San Diego State University. He enjoyed breaking 100’s of horses, riding, farming tobacco and cattle, hunting, photography, Kentucky lakes and creeks, and was active in training, trading and showing Tennessee Walking Horses. After retiring as Professor Emeritus from SDSU in 1993 and moving his family “back home” to Barren County, he farmed and taught part-time in Biology Department at WKU Glasgow campus.

Frank is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lorena Conroy Steenbergen and their daughter Inga Steenbergen of Ashville, NC, their sons Dirk (Bethany) of Lucas, KY and Gerrit (Lindsay) of Southern Pines, NC and 6 grandchildren as well as a brother K. Micheal Steenbergen (Charlotte), nephew Todd (Ann) Steenbergen, niece Julie (Brent) Smith, Mother-in-law Patricia Conroy, all of Barren County, brother-in-law Patrick Conroy, and sister-in-law Dee Conroy and their families.

Funeral services will be 5:30pm Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:30pm until 5:30pm Tuesday at the funeral home. He will later be buried at Britt family cemetery in Lucas (assessible only by long walk at this time)