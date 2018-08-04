Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

James Franklin “Frank” Steenbergen

on 04/08/2018 |

James Franklin “Frank” Steenbergen, 78, died on April 7, 2018 at his home in Lucas, KY. He was born May 11, 1939 in Lucas, KY, the son of the late Jesse Franklin Steenbergen and Mattye Hazel Britt Steenbergen. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Eric Franklin Steenbergen.

Frank is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lorena Conroy Steenbergen and their daughter Inga Steenbergen of Ashville, NC, their sons Dirk (Bethany) of Lucas, KY and Gerrit (Lindsay) of Southern Pines, NC and 6 grandchildren as well as a brother K. Micheal Steenbergen (Charlotte), nephew Todd (Ann) Steenbergen, niece Julie (Brent) Smith, Mother-in-law Patricia Conroy, all of Barren County, brother-in-law Patrick Conroy, and sister-in-law Dee Conroy and their families.

Frank graduated from Austin Tracy High School in 1957, receiving his A.A. from Lindsay Wilson in 1959, his B.S. from Western Kentucky University in 1961 and his Ph.D. from Indiana University in Microbiology where he began his career in research, teaching and publishing in microbial physiology, which included two years at Oregon State University and 24 years a professor at San Diego State University. He enjoyed breaking 100’s of horses, riding, farming tobacco and cattle, hunting, photography, Kentucky lakes and creeks, and was active in training, trading and showing Tennessee Walking Horses. After retiring as Professor Emeritus from SDSU in 1993 and moving his family “back home” to Barren County, he farmed and taught part-time in Biology Department at WKU Glasgow campus.

Funeral services will be 5:30pm Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:30pm until 5:30pm Tuesday at the funeral home. He will later be buried at Britt family cemetery in Lucas (assessible only by long walk at this time)

Recent Posts

No Responses to “James Franklin “Frank” Steenbergen”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Freeze Warning

Issued:
2:16 AM CDT on April 08, 2018
Expires:
9:00 AM CDT on April 08, 2018
Clear
Currently
26°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 04/08 0%
High 50° / Low 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 04/09 10%
High 58° / Low 37°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 04/10 10%
High 54° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sun 08

The Sneed Family at Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church

April 8 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun 08

The Sneed Family will sing at Coral Hill Baptist Church

April 8 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 09

YMCA Spring N2 Success Membership Promotion

April 9 @ 12:00 AM - April 13 @ 12:00 AM
Mon 09

Glasgow Parks and Recreation 2018 Adult Softball Leagues

April 9 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mon 09

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

April 9 @ 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Tue 10

Driver’s Education Classes

April 10 @ 8:00 AM - May 15 @ 5:00 PM
Tue 10

Grand Open House at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center

April 10 @ 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.