on 02/24/2019 |

James Franklin Jaggers, 100, of Glasgow, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Signature Healthcare Nursing Facility in Glasgow. He was born in Munfordville, KY the son of the late Curtis Jaggers and Mayme Puckett Jaggers. James retired from Houchens Grocery, where he was affectionately known as “Shorty” and was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Zola M. Branstetter Jaggers of Glasgow; son, Jeffery Jaggers and wife Sheryl of Glasgow; grandchildren, Kasey Leanhart of Louisville and Megan Jaggers of Lexington; great grandchildren, Jeffery Potts and Jacob Carta both of Louisville; nephews, Johnny Williams of Louisville and Jackie Williams of Carmel, IN; nieces, Cindy Williams and Carolyn Cummings both of Phoenix, AZ.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, at the Beech Grove Baptist Church with burial in the Refuge Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00pm till 8:00pm at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and on Wednesday from 12:00pm until time for services at the Church.