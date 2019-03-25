Logo


JAMES G MCADOO

on 03/25/2019 |
James G. McAdoo, 71 of Bowling Green died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his residence.

The Warren County native was a son of the late James and Sara Odell York McAdoo.  He was employed at Firestone Car Center and a member of Iva Baptist Church.

His survivors include his daughter, Terri Cooper; his son, Barry Lane McAdoo; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild; five brothers, Jerry McAdoo, Robert McAdoo, Mike Cowles, Junior Cowles, Donald Cowles; six sisters, Wilma Embry, Pamela Porter, Kathleen Thurston, Betty McAdoo, Mary Montgomery, Dora Richards; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery #2.  Arrangements under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel

